Texas DPS looking for driver in southeast Austin hit-and-run near Del Valle

A pedestrian was hit on Dec. 6 by a driver who did not stay on scene, according to Texas DPS.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The location where the body was found has been updated following clarification from ATCEMS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Dec. 6 before driving away.

On Dec. 7, KVUE reported that a body had been found in a ditch in southeast Austin early that morning. DPS said at the time that the call was first reported to Travis County at around 7:18 a.m. as a welfare check. DPS was notified at around 7:38 a.m.

DPS said at the time that the case was being investigated as a potential hit-and-run of an adult male.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said that the person was found in a ditch near Platt Lane and FM 969, near Del Valle. Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

On Dec. 14, DPS provided additional clarification, saying that between around 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 6, troopers responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road.

A citizen passing by had discovered the pedestrian's body and notified law enforcement.

DPS said evidence left at the scene of the crash indicates the suspect's vehicle is possibly a 2016 to 2018 model Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage to the front right headlight area.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. DPS asks if you or any parts store or collision repair shops notice a vehicle matching the damage, contact the Austin DPS Communications Department at 512-424-7391.

No additional information is available at this time.