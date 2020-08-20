Austin police investigating after body found buried in backyard

Police said persons of interest have been identified.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found buried in the backyard of a South Austin home.

Police said the 911 call came in around 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a buried body at a residence on the 5800 block of Mojave Drive. Upon arrival, police spoke with the residents and were given consent to search the house. Officials said they discovered an area in the backyard that appeared to be where a body could have been buried.

After obtaining a search warrant, homicide detectives, crime scene specialists, the APD Bomb Squad and the Austin Fire Department began digging on Wednesday. A body was eventually uncovered and transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

The APD said they have identified persons of interest involved in the case. At this time, it appears the incident is isolated to those involved and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The identity of the body will be released once police notify next of kin. The cause of death is pending.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can be made anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.