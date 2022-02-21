Scammers targeting Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members

Bluebonnet said last month, scammers impersonating employees called at least 30 members.

BASTROP, Texas — Scammers are targeting Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members.

The co-op said last month, scammers impersonating Bluebonnet employees called at least 30 members. The scammers told members that their power was going to be disconnected unless they made an immediate payment.

“Attempted scams like this are definitely on the increase,” said Matt Bentke, Bluebonnet’s general manager. “The key to stopping them is to be aware of them and know your account status. Our members can access their account information by calling our member services number or through our website or mobile app.”

Bluebonnet said it never calls members to demand immediate payment. The co-op makes at least two attempts to remind members whose payments are late, once by mail and once by a courtesy call through its automated phone system.

Bluebonnet said you should not provide personal or account information or pay someone who claims to be from Bluebonnet who is asking for immediate payment.

If you receive a suspicious call, you're advised to get the caller ID information and report it to local law enforcement and Bluebonnet member services at 800-842-7708.

Bluebonnet also said that, along with these scam calls, a neighboring utility has recently received a report of a home robbery by people claiming to represent that utility. Bluebonnet said its employees carry photo identification badges, travel in company vehicles and wear shirts with the co-op's logo. Bluebonnet said its contractor may contact members in person or by leaving a card at their door, but automated calls will notify members in advance.

If the individual or organization seems suspicious, don't let them in your home.

