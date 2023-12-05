Following break-in, local Austin restaurant is going cashless

After a few businesses on Manor Road have been broken into, Bird Bird Biscuit has decided to go cashless for the time being.

AUSTIN, Texas — Popular Austin eatery Bird Bird Biscuit has decided to go cashless after its Manor Road location was broken into Wednesday night.

The person who broke into the brick-and-mortar smashed the order window and stole the cash box that had a few hundred dollars in it. With security issues in the area and because a majority of the restaurant's customers already order online, Bird Bird Biscuit's owners decided to switch to a fully cashless system for a while to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“We want to just make sure that we don't incentivize if the same person has come in again. We just want them to know, 'Hey, look, we don't have any cash here,'” said Brian Batch, co-owner of Bird Bird Biscuit.

Batch explained that it's not just Bird Bird Biscuit that has been broken in to recently.

“My business partner owns a few businesses on the street, and his other businesses have also been hit,” Batch said. “People should be vigilant, you know, and if anybody has cameras, make sure you're watching them because there is – it seems like somebody's doing something on the street.”

Bird Bird Biscuit explained that although the business has security cameras, it didn't catch much of the incident. The eatery is currently in talks about increasing security and adding more cameras.

But Batch remains positive after the incident and hopes the person stops breaking into places.

“I hope the person who's going through what they're going through, I hope that they like heal up,” Batch said. “They stop breaking into people's houses like that. That's my real hope.”

