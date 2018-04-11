TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A bicyclist who was hit on RM 620 near Lohman's Crossing Road on Nov. 3 has died, his family has confirmed to KVUE.

The family of 67-year-old David Case said was biking to work to Randalls that morning when he was hit.

According to an affidavit, a trooper arrived at the scene of the crash and saw a damaged bicycle along with debris. A green Toyota pickup truck was stopped at a nearby Taco Bell parking lot. Authorities said that the driver of that pickup truck, 38-year-old Jose Guevara, was involved in the accident.

Guevara reportedly admitted to being involved and said that he drove away from the scene but "turned back around to check on the bicyclist."

Police said that when they were investigating the incident, they saw that the green Toyota had front-end damage and was driving northbound on RM 620, past the scene of the accident, before being stopped.

Case rode his bike often and was a beloved cashier at Randalls, his family told KVUE. Case's sister said that drivers have to be careful and look out for bikers.

"Oh be careful and pay attention because people -- I'm assuming all bike riders -- are being cautious as well, but there are people who are trying to be out of the way and not cause so much traffic," she said.

Guevara was charged with failing to stop and render aid.

© 2018 KVUE-TV