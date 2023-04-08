Police investigating homicide on Ben White Boulevard in South Austin

A man's body was found in a wooded area on East Ben White Boulevard, east of Burleson Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Investigators with the Austin Police Department are trying to figure out what happened to a man found dead on Ben White Boulevard.

Police said a woman called 911 just after midnight Friday after finding a body in a wooded area on East Ben White Boulevard, east of Burleson Road.

Police said the man had some sort of trauma to his body but did not specify what kind of injuries, so it is unclear how he may have died. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the man's death and police have not released any suspect information.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.