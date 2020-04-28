BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Sheriff's Deputy John Rhoden will be escorted from Centex Mortuary Services in Temple to Dossman Funeral Home in Belton at 1 p.m.

Rhoden will be given a full police escort led by the Bell County Sheriff's Dept. and other local law enforcement agencies.

The route taken will include Loop 363 in Temple from 5th St., Southbound I-35 from Loop 363 into Belton. The escort will then proceed west on 6th St. to Main St., where it will then proceed North on Main St. to Dossman Funeral Home.

Rhoden, 31, was putting down spike strips to stop a suspect involved in a chase on the interstate in Temple early Sunday morning when he was hit by an 18-wheeler near exit 294, according to Temple police.

A public visitation for Rhoden will be held Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Dossman Funeral home.

The sheriff's department said to expect long lines due to several people coming people coming to pay their respects under a controlled access due to social distancing and occupancy guidelines.

The Honor Network held a U.S. Honor Flag placement ceremony for Rhoden. Watch the ceremony here:

