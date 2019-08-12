SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy was arrested Saturday for three counts of Official Oppression.

The Deputy has been identified as 49-year-old Floyd Berry.

Berry who was assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau, Patrol Division, was recently placed on administrative duty when several victims reported him to the BCSO Internal Affairs Unit.

A woman reported Deputy Floyd Berry after he allegedly stopped her car at a convenience store and did an inappropriate search.

Authorities say Berry conducted unlawful strip searches of at least six female victims while on duty between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.

Berry was immediately placed on administrative leave following the arrest, along with being served a proposed termination, BCSO says.

If you or someone you know was a victim of Floyd Berry, or if you have any information on this investigation, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Public Integrity Unit at 210-335-5110 or BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.