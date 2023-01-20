Bastrop ISD student arrested for having a gun on Manor Early College High School campus

The student was arrested by Manor ISD Police on Jan. 10.

MANOR, Texas — A 17-year-old Bastrop ISD student was arrested last week for having a gun in his possession on the Manor Early College High School campus, Manor ISD Police confirmed to KVUE.

In a letter to the Manor ISD community, district police chief Clarence Yarbrough said that on Jan. 10, a group of non-Manor ISD students in a truck were observed engaging in a verbal altercation with several Manor High School students on foot on the grounds of the high school.

Yarbrough said that school administrators, campus police and security officials immediately de-escalated the situation and brought the Manor High School students inside the campus office. Yarbrough pursued the truck a short distance before it stopped in front of the campus.

Yarbrough said that the truck was being driven by an adult, with three Elgin ISD students and two Bastrop ISD students as the passengers. Each person in the truck was issued a criminal trespassing warning, and the driver was issued traffic citations.

Yarbrough said that during the course of the traffic stop, the truck was searched and a gun was found. The gun belonged to one of the passengers, a 17-year-old male student from Bastrop ISD. Yarbrough said the gun was confiscated and the student was arrested.

"Due to the actions of school leadership and district law enforcement, a potentially critical and tragic situation was avoided," Yarbrough wrote in the letter. "It is important that parents, community and schools work together to keep our children safe. This incident was initiated off campus through social media and texting. Parents must remain vigilant and aware of their children's social media/online activity, whereabouts and who they are associating with."