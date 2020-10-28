Bastrop authorities searching for burglary suspect after guns stolen from business

The burglary occurred in the 1100 block of College St. on Oct. 26.

BASTROP, Texas — Bastrop authorities are asking for the public's help locating the suspect in a burglary that occurred on Monday, Oct. 26.

Officers with the Bastrop Police Department were dispatched to a burglary call at approximately 7:05 a.m. on Oct. 26, in the 1100 block of College St. Officers began an initial investigation and found that no people had been injured during the incident, but several guns were stolen from a business.

The City of Bastrop's Criminal Investigation Division is now asking for any information the public may have regarding the incident or the suspect's identity. Two photos of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Glenn at 512-332-8608 or dglenn@cityofbastrop.org. Tips may also be sent anonymously to Bluebonnet Crime Stoppers online or through the tip hotline at 866-940-8477.

This is an active investigation. No additional information is available at this time.