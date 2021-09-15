Police looking for suspect in bank robbery near UT Austin campus

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin and University of Texas police departments are asking for help tracking down the suspect in a bank robbery near the UT campus Tuesday afternoon.

University police said that at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, APD alerted UTPD to a report of a bank robbery at the Chase Mortgage in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street, near 25th Street.

UTPD said the suspect exited the back of the bank on foot and headed westbound on San Antonio Street. He did not display a weapon.

The suspect is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 230 pounds. He is balding with gray hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black backpack and blue disposable mask.

If you see anyone matching the description in the area of the robbery, you are asked to call 911.