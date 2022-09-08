x
Crime

Update: Baby found safe after being taken in stolen Jeep in N. Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — BREAKING: The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the missing baby has been found safe just after 8:30 a.m.

------

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old boy who is missing after he was in the backseat of a Jeep that was stolen in north Harris County Thursday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are looking for baby Noah Gray who was last seen at 4:55 a.m. at the Mobile gas station on Imperial Valley near FM 1960. He was last seen wearing a blue and red onesie with white socks.

The stolen 2018 black Jeep was recovered just after 7 a.m. on Eton Brook Lane just west of the Hardy Toll Road. 

This all started when Noah's father left his Jeep running and unlocked while he went inside the store. He told deputies he stops there every morning.

That is when two young men jumped into the Jeep and drive off, deputies said.

The sheriff's office has released a photo of Baby Noah.

If you have any info, please call deputies at 713-221-6000.

KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates on the breaking story.

