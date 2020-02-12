Man arrested after baby found dead in Travis County apartment

The baby was found dead in an apartment on Anderson Mill on July 19.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after an 8-month-old baby was found dead in a Travis County apartment over the summer, according to Cedar Park police.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and transported to the Travis County Jail. His arrest stems from a service call on July 19 from an apartment on Anderson Mill reporting the child's death.

Based on an autopsy performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, the baby suffered extensive physical trauma both externally and internally.

Police said that though Gonzalez is not the child's biological father, he did live with the mother and considered himself the stepfather.

He is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

If you know of a child that is being abused or neglected, you can dial 911 for immediate danger or the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.