Break-ins at Austin TxDOT facilities cause highway camera difficulties

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating break-ins at TxDOT facilities, which have caused some highway cameras to shut off.

TxDOT told KVUE that the facilities broken into were "very small shed-sized buildings at places along the highways where the highway cameras are linked for control and transmission back to TxDOT."

Officials said the doors were broken into and some equipment inside was damaged, taking cameras offline at different locations.

There is not any suspect descriptions at this time, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said that doors at some of the structures have been welded shut and others have had 4,000-pound blocks installed to hinder access to them.

TxDOT officials told KVUE, for future purposes, it is considering "replacing the buildings with smaller cabinets that would be too small to get inside, and provide less cover for people to congregate and conceal break-in attempts."