Man killed in North Austin hotel room, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide that happened inside a North Austin hotel room on March 28.

At approximately 11:36 a.m. on March 28, Austin 911 received a report of man who’d been shot inside a room at the WoodSpring Suites Austin located at 11105 N. Interstate 35.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Brandon Williams, with gunshot wounds. Medics took Williams to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, where he later died.

Police said a witness on the scene reported hearing gunshots and seeing the suspect run away. The APD said the suspect is described as a "mid-height" Hispanic man and was last seen wearing black pants and a jacket, a baseball cap and red shoes.

The APD said the suspect was at the hotel to deliver marijuana to the victim and believe the homicide was the result of an altercation.

This is Austin’s 19th homicide of 2021.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The APD is asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app.