Austin police asking for help with Thanksgiving Day shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help with two assault incidents that occurred Thanksgiving Day.

APD said the first incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Montopolis Drive when two Hispanic males in a white four-door sedan shot at another 30-year-old Hispanic man. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he and his vehicle were both struck by bullets, according to APD.

Police said the second incident occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Clovis Street. According to the APD, two construction workers were working on two separate houses when they were shot at by the driver of a light-colored four-door sedan. That vehicle fled in an unknown direction and no injuries were reported, according to police.

APD believes that based on the descriptions of the suspects, nature of the incidents and their locations, these incidents may be related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incidents to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app.

