Austin police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody

Austin police have arrested a suspect in connection to a suspicious death investigation Tuesday morning neat the University of Texas campus.
The Austin Police Department said it was working the scene of a suspicious death in the 4200 block of S. Interstate 35 southbound service lane roads. The call for the suspicious death came in at approximately 6:46 a.m. on Tuesday, APD said.
The APD said it will give more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
