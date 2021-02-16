x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Crime

Austin police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody

The call for the suspicious death came in at approximately 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, APD said.

Austin police have arrested a suspect in connection to a suspicious death investigation Tuesday morning neat the University of Texas campus. 

The Austin Police Department said it was working the scene of a suspicious death in the 4200 block of S. Interstate 35 southbound service lane roads. The call for the suspicious death came in at approximately 6:46 a.m. on Tuesday, APD said. 

The APD said it will give more information as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Third stimulus check: Should you file your 2020 taxes right away or wait?

President Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic

Why Downtown Austin has power, while neighboring areas remain in the dark

 