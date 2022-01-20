Man shot at North Austin business has died, police say

The APD said this is the second homicide of 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said a man who was shot at a North Austin business in early January has died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 9:29 a.m. on Jan. 8 at 2300 Pasadena Dr. The APD said 911 received calls of shots being fired and a garage door being left slightly open at a local business at that address.

Officers checked the business and found 35-year-old Zachary Townsend shot and lying on the ground. Townsend was taken to a local hospital and later died on Jan. 18, APD said. On Jan. 19, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as gunshot wound and the manner, homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

