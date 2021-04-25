Man killed in North Austin shooting, APD says

The APD said officers found a male victim in the street with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene after they tried performing life-saving measures.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot and killed in North Austin on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

The APD told KVUE it received a call for shots fired at approximately 5:26 p.m. near the 8000 block of Research Boulevard northbound service road. When officers got to the scene, they found the male victim in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after officers tried performing life-saving measures, APD said.

In a press conference, the APD said there have not been any arrests made in this case and do not have an indication of who is responsible for the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

Meet PIO officer at 8121 Research blvd, Austin Texas 78758 (Archery Country) for media briefing at 8:00pm. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 26, 2021