Austin police searching for man who allegedly fired shots into crowd in Downtown Austin

Police said the suspect approached a large group of people in the area and opened fire, striking five people with gunfire.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man involved in an aggravated assault on East Seventh Street in Downtown Austin.

Police said the suspect, described as an approximately 20-year-old black man, standing 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 130 pounds, approached a large group of people at approximately 3:04 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, in the 500 block of E. Seventh Street and opened fire. The suspect struck five people with the gunfire, causing several victims to be seriously injured, APD said.

Police said a video from the scene indicates there were a large number of witnesses at the time of the incident.

