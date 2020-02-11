Austin police searching for 3 robbery suspects; $1,000 reward offered for information

The robbery occurred on Oct. 29 on Ohlen Road, according to APD.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery from Oct. 29 in North Austin.

The APD said that the three suspects entered the Mi Pueblito convenience store located at 1610 Ohlen Road, at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 and held the store manager and another employee at gunpoint while demanding money from the register.

APD said the store manager and employee were not injured, and the suspects ran away northbound on foot.

Here is a description APD provided of the three suspects:

Suspect one:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches

Medium build

Armed with a black semi-automatic handgun

Last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, distinctive light-colored Nike sneakers, black gloves and a black mask

Suspect two:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches

Medium build

Armed with a black semi-automatic handgun

Last seen wearing a black down jacket, black and white mask or bandana, black pants with a Nike swoosh on the left upper leg, black sneakers and black gloves

Suspect three:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches

Thin build

Carrying a black backpack with white trim

Last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes with a silver emblem on the front top, black gloves and a white mask

APD released video of the robbery here:

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.