Police said this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department tweeted Friday that they were on scene in north Austin working a suspicious death call.

APD said officers responded to 801 Sugaree Ave. just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Police said this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.

APD is working a suspicious death at 801 Sugaree Ave (203320445). This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 27, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.