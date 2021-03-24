Austin police searching for suspects who shot at barbershop, injuring 4

The APD said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for two suspects believed to be connected to a shooting at the Barbershop at Midtown.

Police said at approximately 8:01 p.m. on Friday, March 12, officers responded to the barbershop after hearing reports of two men firing their weapons at the northeast side of the building. The barbershop is located on Cameron Road in northeast Austin.

According to the APD, three men were struck by the gunfire and the suspects ran behind the building to fire at customers who were attempting to flee out the back door. The APD said one more person was hit by this second round of gunfire, bringing the total number of victims to four.

The APD said medics took three of the victims to a local hospital and the fourth victim took himself. According to police, every victim except for one were treated and released. The one victim who was not released remained in critical condition as of March 24.

Police described the suspects in the shooting as:

Suspect one:

Black man

Estimated to be between 6-foot and 6-foot-2inches

Thin build

Sharp facial features – particularly his nose

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a rife – possibly Draco style

Suspect two:

Black man

Early 20s

Estimated to be between 5-foot-7-inches and 5-foot-9-inches

Flat nose and wide lips

Last seen wearing black hoodie, black pants and carrying a handgun or pistol

Investigators also want to speak with a person of interest in this incident, who pictured below:

APD News Release: APD Continuing Investigation into Shooting at Barbershop at Midtown - https://t.co/JwPzzMRqgq pic.twitter.com/HAMWKjHBMJ — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 24, 2021

The APD said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.