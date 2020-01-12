Austin police asking for help finding knife-wielding assault suspect

Police said the suspect was involved in two separate incidents in one weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a knife-wielding suspect involved in two separate aggravated assault incidents over the course of one weekend at the beginning of November.

Police said that the first incident happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Circle K Convenience Store located at 933 E. Rundberg Lane. The suspect approached a woman behind the store and began making stabbing motions in the air with a knife, moving toward her until the blade was touching her neck, according to APD. Police said he fled after the victim and her friend threatened to call police. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The second incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the parking lot of the Goodwill Central Texas located at 1100 W. Anderson Lane. APD said officers responded to a nearby fast-food restaurant and found a man with multiple stab wounds. Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers, but witnesses of the incident gave information that linked the suspect from the Nov. 7 Circle K aggravated assault. The victim from the Nov. 8 incident was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and has since been released.

APD said that the suspect – described as a 6-foot white man between 30 and 40 years old with a muscular build and tattoos on his forearm and right calf – is armed with a large knife or machete and is known to frequent the areas around Rundberg Lane and Cameron Road near Interstate 35.

APD Seeking Community’s Assistance in Identifying Knife-Wielding Suspect - https://t.co/Oo6vY5bOes pic.twitter.com/4Wfz1eq9yy — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 1, 2020

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Information leading to the arrest of this suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, APD said.