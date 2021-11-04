APD needs help catching man accused of inappropriately touching child in North Austin

The APD said officers responded to Live Oak Elementary School on Nov. 3 for a report of an unknown male exposing himself to a child.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help catching a man they say exposed himself to and inappropriately touched a child.

The APD said officers responded to Live Oak Elementary School on Nov. 3 for a report of an unknown male exposing himself to a child. Police said the victim was walking to school Wednesday morning and was approached by suspect in the 12600 block of Turtle Rock Road.

The APD said the suspect called the child over to him, then forcibly took the child to a nearby area where he touched the child in a sexual manner. He stopped his sexual assault and ran away when other students approached the same area, according to the APD.

The APD gave this map of where the incident happened:

The suspect is described as a Black male, with an unknown age, standing approximately 5 feet, 1 inch to 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a blue or black jumpsuit with an attached hood, a black bandanna around his neck, and blue or black boots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

