Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in North Austin

The crash happened near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police have arrested a woman who struck and killed a pedestrian last week in North Austin, the department announced Thursday.

According to the APD, officers responded at approximately 3:10 a.m. on May 18 to the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard involving a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers located the pedestrian who died at the scene, the APD said. Officers later found the driver of the vehicle near the scene and arrested her for failure to stop and render aid.

The APD said this crash is being investigated as Austin’s 41st fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 42 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 42 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths, police said.

