Austin police searching for two suspects in East Austin robbery investigation

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted for robbing a convenience store in East Austin.

Police said the robbery happened at approximately 11:01 p.m. at 5029 Manor Road on May 22.

APD said two males entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint. Both suspects are estimated to be between 5 foot, 8 inches and 5 foot, 10 inches tall. One suspect was last seen wearing a Sean John sweatshirt, red boxers and Nike pants. The other suspect was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants with a stripe down the legs and a grey glove with a green stripe.

APD said the suspects fled the scene eastbound on 51st Street in a light-colored SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



