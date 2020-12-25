Police searching for Christmas morning house party shooting suspect

The APD told KVUE that the injuries sustained were non-life-threatening and know who the suspect is. Police are searching for the suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect connected to a shooting overnight on Christmas at a family house party in South Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:23 a.m. Friday at 5301 Woodland Oaks Ct.

APD said that when officers arrived at the scene, there was a family get together party going on, which had resulted in a multiple shots being fired and multiple victims.

The APD told KVUE that the injuries sustained were non-life-threatening and know who the suspect is. Police are searching for the suspect.