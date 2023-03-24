Austin police investigating fourth homicide this week after fatal shooting on Teri Road

According to police, this is Austin's 21th homicide of 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's fourth homicide this week after a man was shot to death in southeast Austin late Thursday night.

APD said at approximately 10:43 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Woodway Square Apartments, located at 1700 Teri Road. The 911 caller stated that they had heard eight to nine gunshots within the complex.

As officers arrived on the scene, they were flagged about a subject needing medical attention near Building 7 of the complex. Officers were then flagged down by security personnel who were already helping a male victim inside an apartment.

With the help of security, APD located a man in his 20s, identified as Darion Dupree, inside an apartment. Dupree had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Medical treatment was administered to Dupree, but he was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:09 p.m.

APD homicide detectives were on the scene Thursday night and said they believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Police also said they had a person of interest, identified as a "juvenile," detained and had taken them into questioning. The juvenile had been arguing with Dupree before shooting and killing him. The juvenile was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This is the second time this week that police have responded to the Woodway Square Apartments on Teri Road. However, police said this incident is unrelated to the SWAT call officers responded to early Thursday morning.

According to police, this is Austin's 21th homicide of 2023. It's the fourth homicide just this week. A man was stabbed to death on Meridian Oaks Lane late Sunday night, a man was fatally shot near Montopolis Drive early Tuesday morning and a woman was fatally shot on Techni Center Drive late Wednesday night.