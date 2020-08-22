Man arrested after disturbance in southeast Austin

The incident occurred on St. Elmo Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers responded to a disturbance in southeast Austin on Saturday afternoon in the 4500 block of East St. Elmo Drive. According to APD, the incident involved a barricaded subject.

The incident was initially reported by APD to be an active SWAT situation. However, a source confirmed to KVUE that the subject came out before SWAT was needed.

APD said the incident started as a disturbance between neighbors. During the disturbance, a firearm was discharged but there were no injuries. The suspect went back into his apartment and initially refused to come out.

The suspect is now in custody and charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm. Detectives are still investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.

FINAL UPDATE: During the disturbance a firearm was discharged - no injuries. Suspect then went back into his apartment and initially refused to come out. Suspect is in custody and charged with Agg Assault and Felon in Poss. of Firearm. Det’s still investigating. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 22, 2020