Austin SWAT responding to possible hostage situation at doctor's office off MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to reports of an armed subject near MoPac Expressway.
As of 5:45 p.m., officials said a heavy police presence, including members of the SWAT team, is currently working on the 1900 block of West 35th St.
Initial reports indicate the suspect may have entered a nearby medical office and taken an unknown number of people hostage.
By 6:45 p.m., APD's mobile command center had arrived on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(Video courtesy of Shiv Mishra and Nicolas Baumann)
PHOTOS: SWAT situation near MoPac and W. 3fth Street
