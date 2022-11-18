4 arrested in connection with string of storage unit burglaries in Austin

The Austin Police Department said the arrests were made in connection with multiple burglaries committed over the last six months.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of storage unit burglaries across the city.

The Austin Police Department said its Residential Burglary Unit arrested 37-year-old Michael Dominic Ruiz, 27-year-old Daniel Gabriel Milner, 23-year-old Rex Daniel Fagile and 37-year-old Renata Ava Shepherd for multiple storage unit burglaries committed over the last six months.

APD said the group is linked to dozens of burglaries that resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft.

Detectives are working to identify victims in these cases. They believe that there are more than 100 additional victims.

The Residential Burglary Unit partnered with the APD Patrols unit and employees at various Austin storage units to conduct this investigation, which is ongoing. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with any information about these burglaries or similar incidents is asked to email apdburglaryunit@austintexas.gov.

