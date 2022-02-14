Police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing in Central East Austin

Police said a man was stabbed at around 1:40 a.m. on Monday at a home on Tumbleweed Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a homicide in Central East Austin early Monday morning.

The Austin Police Department said a man was stabbed at around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at a home on Tumbleweed Drive, near LBJ High School and US 183.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim. When medics arrived, they tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, police did not have a suspect in custody. Officers are not sure if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.