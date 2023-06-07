Police arrest man accused of shooting his brother in Central East Austin

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a man accused of shooting his brother at a Central East Austin apartment complex is over. The Austin Police Department (APD) said just before 7 a.m. Thursday that the suspect is in custody.

Police say the shooting happened at the Huntington Meadows apartments on Decker Lane, west of Lake Walter E. Long, at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. As of 5 a.m., police had shut down Springdale Road in both directions, as they continued to search for the suspect at an apartment complex in that area. The suspect was taken into custody at around 6:15 a.m., according to police.

APD said the brothers got into some kind of argument before one of them fired shots at the other and took off. The brother who was shot is in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries.

Police called in air support to try and find the suspect. They then got a tip from the brothers' mother, saying he might be hiding in the Springdale Road apartment complex where he was later found.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.