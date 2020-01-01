AUSTIN, Texas — The owner of a club on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin announced he is closing its doors permanently – just hours after a New Year's Day shooting inside the club.

According to Austin police, someone fired shots inside the Terminal 6 club on Sixth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman and a man were struck by the bullets, police said. Medics took the victims to a local trauma hospital for treatment, and they are expected to survive.

John Cardona was standing next to one of the victims in the club while waiting for drinks when the shooting happened.

"I saw the guy that was on the ground. My girl was just staring at him. I grabbed her. I didn't really understand what was going at the moment. I just knew it sounded like gunshots. I'm going to react accordingly," he said.

Cardona and his group immediately took cover.

"It was just wild. You don't go out expecting it, you know, if you don't come prepared for it," Carl Clark, Cardona's friend, said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said, and it's still unclear what led up to it.

Terminal 6's owner told KVUE he was shuttering the club immediately.

This isn't the first time the club has been the setting for violence. Just six months ago, someone fired a gun outside of the club. Two people were injured.

Despite the violence, Clark said what happened early Wednesday morning won't keep him and his friends away from Sixth Street.

"I don't have that fear. That's not going to stop me from having fun," Clark said. "It was a wonderful night ... until that happened."

If you have any information about this case, give APD a call.

