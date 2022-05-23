2 shot near Republic Square Park in Downtown Austin

Police said the shooter is on the loose.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot in Downtown Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, they were shot at Fourth and Guadalupe streets near Republic Square Park, which is where a busy bus stop is located. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter is on the loose. The APD said the suspect may be wearing a yellow shirt and is on a bicycle. Officers are searching for him in the Downtown area and the hike and bike trail where people reported seeing him.

The Austin Transportation Department said police activity in the area has several lanes closed. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

