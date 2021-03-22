Austin police investigating third shooting in less than 24 hours

Police are on the scene of the 11900 block of Pavilion Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is now investigating a third shooting in less than 24 hours.

The most recent happened Monday afternoon before 1:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Pavilion Blvd. At least one person has died in the shooting, APD confirmed.

On Sunday night, another incident was reported in southeast Austin in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive. A man in that shooting was killed.

Then, early Monday morning, another shooting was reported in the Windsor Park area. Reports indicated a 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

