1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Austin shooting

The incident occurred late Friday night on Elmont Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men were shot late Friday night in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Elmont Drive near South Pleasant Valley Road.

Upon arriving on the scene, APD officers located two men who appeared to have suffered injuries. Officers immediately began rendering aid to both men until Austin-Travis County EMS was able to arrive on the scene.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Initial Briefing by Ofc. Bullock for Homicide #3 in South Austin at 4600 Block Elmont Dr. https://t.co/zp8DgweIJF — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 23, 2021

At this time, it's unknown what exactly led up to the shooting but based on the information police have, it appears to be an isolated incident. APD detectives are investigating.

Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything is encouraged to contact APD through the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or through Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin's third homicide of 2021.