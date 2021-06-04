Man killed in overnight SE Austin shooting, police say

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the overnight hours of April 6 in southeast Austin.

Police said a man was shot and killed at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 6 at the Concord Apartments, located off of Bluff Springs Road. The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers responded to the scene after receiving a shots fired call to the complex.

The APD told KVUE that the suspect might have got away in a car, but the department does not have a description of what car it could be. There is no threat to the public, according to APD.

The APD is asking anyone with information to about this shooting to call them.