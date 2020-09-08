Police searching for suspect in North Austin shooting

The shooting occurred Saturday night on the sidewalk of Colony Creek Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect in a North Austin shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened late Saturday night on the sidewalk of Colony Creek Drive near U.S 183 and West Rundberg Lane in North Austin. Police said there was a large altercation between two groups, resulting in one man shooting another.

If you have any information on this incident, call the police. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.