Austin police seeking suspect after series of sexually-motivated robbery attempts

Police said the incidents appear to be escalating.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a series of robberies.

Police said the motive for each robbery appears to be sexual in nature and they are escalating. Officials added that the locations where the aggravated robberies occurred are in close proximity.

A summary of each case is listed below:

Date: Sept. 22

Time: 7:56 a.m.

Location: 1600 block of Rutland Drive



Around 7:56 a.m., a woman was walking alone, returning from her child’s school, when the suspect walked by and inappropriately touched her. The suspect then reportedly grabbed the woman by her arm, threatened her with a knife and demanded her property.

Suspect's description:

Hispanic male, approximately 20-25 years old

Approximately 5 feet, 3 inches, thin build and facial stubble

Wearing black T-shirt, black shorts, black baseball cap (no markings on clothes)

Weapon: knife

Date: Oct. 11

Time: 8:10 a.m.

Location: 1700 block of Colony Creek Drive

Around 8:10 a.m., a woman was walking to her child’s school when a man approached her with a knife and demanded her personal items. The suspect then said he would give the items back in return for sex.

Suspect description:

Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old

Approximately 5 feet, 3 inches, to 5 feet, 5 inches, thin mustache, light stubble, medium length black hair

Wearing black hoodie, black baseball cap, black pants

Weapon: knife

Date: Oct. 14

Time: 11:03 a.m.

Location: 9300 block of Northgate Blvd.

Around 11:03 a.m., a woman was with her child in the laundry room of an apartment complex when a man walked in while performing a sexual act. The suspect demanded personal items from the victim, threatened to hurt her and take her child.

Suspect description:

Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old

Approximately 5 feet, 1 inch, thin build, clean-shaven face, well-groomed

Wearing red T-shirt, black shorts, white and black baseball cap

Weapon: knife

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.