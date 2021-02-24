Austin police looking for sexual assault suspect who posed as law enforcement

The suspect was driving a black, unmarked "law enforcement type vehicle" with a light bar on top, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of tricking his victim into thinking he was law enforcement before assaulting her in her vehicle Wednesday morning near the 8600 block of Bluff Springs Road.

The suspect was driving a black, unmarked "law enforcement type" vehicle with a light bar on top, APD said. The suspect activated the lights and the victim thought she was being pulled over by an officer.

The victim stopped and the suspect allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of her car. APD said the suspect displayed a black handgun during the assault and wore a ski mask. He appeared to have tan skin and to be about six feet tall.

APD said if you believe a law enforcement vehicle is signaling you to pull over and you don't feel safe, you can take the following steps: turn your flashers on and drive slowly and safely to a well-lit and populated area. As you're driving slowly and safely with your flashers on, you can also call 911 to verify you are being pulled over by a legitimate peace officer.

APD said officers who attempt a traffic stop will be wearing some type of identifying emblems on their clothing or displaying a badge or ID. They will also identify the agency they’re with during contact with you.

Anyone with any information regarding Wednesday morning's incident is asked to call the APD Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5230 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through APD's app, Austin PD.