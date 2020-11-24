Austin police looking for suspect in gas station robbery on Manor Road

The incident occurred Sunday night at a Valero gas station on Manor Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station on Manor Road Sunday night.

APD said the incident occurred at the Valero gas station at 5301 Manor Road on Sunday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:15 p.m. The suspect entered the store and held the clerks at gunpoint while demanding money. He then fled on foot with cash from the register.

APD believes the suspect is the same person who committed a robbery at 4311 Springdale Road on Nov. 18 and that he may live in the area.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white and gray jacket, gray pants, black gloves, black Jordans with white soles, a flat-brimmed baseball cap with a gold logo and a long black facial covering.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Austin PD app. You may also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app or using the Crime Stoppers website. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.