Austin police searching for man accused of robbing woman outside bank, using her credit cards

The APD said a woman was robbed while leaving a Chase Bank back in October.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man accused of robbing a woman in a Chase Bank parking lot.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said the robbery happened outside of the Chase Bank located at 6600 S. Mopac Expressway on Oct. 2. The APD said the suspect then later used the woman's credit cards at several convenience store locations near East Riverside Drive and Burton Drive.

Pictures below captured the suspect police are looking for on Oct. 4 at the Tinnin Food Mart, located at 1516 Tinnin Ford Drive:

The suspect was last seen driving a dark blue or black Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with chrome wheels and mud flaps.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.