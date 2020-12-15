Police looking for suspects accused of robbing elderly man at car wash

Austin police said two men struck the victim while he was washing his car and took money from him.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in October 2020.

The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly man on Monday, Oct. 5.

Police said the two suspects approached the victim while he was washing his car at the King of the Road Car Wash on Cameron Road at about 7:50 a.m.

Officers said the two suspects began striking the victim. The man fell, and police said the suspects continued assaulting him. The suspects are also accused of taking money from the victim and searching his car for valuables. The victim had minor injuries.

Austin police said the suspects ran away and were last seen walking northbound on Cameron Road.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years of age and approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He is described as having a heavy build, about 220 pounds, with black hair that is short on the sides and tall on top. He has tattoos on each hand and was last seen wearing a blue, yellow and red “Jewel House” zip-up hoodie, blue sweat pants, Nike “Retro 6 Olympic” shoes and a long gold chain with a pendant.

Police described the second suspect as a Black man, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years of age and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He is described as having an average build and about 140 to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark grey cargo shorts and black high-top shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app. Police said all information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.