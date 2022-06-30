Austin police looking for vehicle possibly involved in fatal crash

The crash that left a man dead occurred on June 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking the community for help finding the driver of an SUV that could have been involved in a fatal crash on June 25.

On June 25, at approximately 11:44 p.m., police responded to the scene of a crash in the 8100 block of South Interstate 35's northbound service road. A male pedestrian was killed in the crash, and the vehicle that hit him did not stay at the scene.

On June 30, police provided an update, saying a 2017 to 2019 White Honda CR-V was spotted leaving the site of a crash.

Police said some silver trim pieces are missing from the front of the car, and the grille is missing its center trim. There is also damage to the passenger headlight.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app.

APD said this is the 55th fatal crash of the year in Austin.

