AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who kidnapped a 15-year-old girl on her way to school on May 23.

Police said the suspect tried to coerce the girl into having sex, but she was able to escape from the vehicle.

Prior to the kidnapping, the suspects are accused of approaching a 17-year-old girl on her way to school and propositioned her for sex.

According to police, both incidents happened near East William Cannon Drive and Elm Creek Drive at around 8 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a Hispanic male, around 30 to 35 years of age, with a medium build and medium skin tone. The driver has green eyes, a thin beard and spoke Spanish with a Mexican accent.

The victim did not get a good look at the second suspect, as he was in the back seat of the truck.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark gray or brown 2007-2013 GMC Sierra 1500 quad cab with chrome rocker panels. The picture police provided is a generic photo of a Sierra truck without the rocker panels.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

