Austin SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in East Austin

The Austin Police Department is asking residents near the Timbers Apartments to shelter in place "if possible."
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT is responding to a report of a barricaded subject in East Austin. The incident is near the Timbers Apartments at 1034 Clayton Lane. 

APD is asking residents to shelter in place “if possible,” according to a Twitter post

Police were initially responding to a report of a "disturbance hot shot." The call came in around 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to APD.

The department said to avoid the area.

KVUE will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

