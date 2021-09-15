Austin SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT is responding to a report of a barricaded subject in East Austin. The incident is near the Timbers Apartments at 1034 Clayton Lane.
APD is asking residents to shelter in place “if possible,” according to a Twitter post.
Police were initially responding to a report of a "disturbance hot shot." The call came in around 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to APD.
The department said to avoid the area.
KVUE will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
