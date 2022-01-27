Austin police seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Research Boulevard

Police said the suspect was outside inspecting his vehicle from a previous crash when he was struck.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of striking a pedestrian in a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 23.

Police were called to the 8000 block of Research Boulevard southbound just before 2 a.m. Officials believe the pedestrian was outside of his vehicle inspecting it from a previous crash when a gray Mercedes-Benz struck him. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Oscar Carreon Valdez, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the vehicle should have damage to its front passenger side and could be missing the passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be submitted anonymously. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

This is Austin’s fourth fatal crash of 2022, resulting in five deaths for the year. On this date last year, there were four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths.

