x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police responding to southeast Austin shooting involving officer

The shooting occurred near the Belara Austin apartment complex in the 1500 block of Crossing Place.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a southeast Austin shooting involving an officer.

Police received a call at around 5:13 a.m. Thursday of an incident near the Belara Austin apartment complex in the 1500 block of Crossing Place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire. Officers returned fire. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin cyclist's murder suspect released from custody due to birth date error, APD says

Road rage incident involving ax-wielding driver in East Austin captured on dashcam video

Texas DPS unveils sequence of events leading to Uvalde school shooting

'Go in there!' Onlookers urged police to charge into Uvalde school

More Videos

In Other News

Murder suspect faces new charge for fleeing state