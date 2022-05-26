Police responding to southeast Austin shooting involving officer

The shooting occurred near the Belara Austin apartment complex in the 1500 block of Crossing Place.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a southeast Austin shooting involving an officer.

Police received a call at around 5:13 a.m. Thursday of an incident near the Belara Austin apartment complex in the 1500 block of Crossing Place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire. Officers returned fire. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

